Papillion City Council Recap

After a long holiday weekend, the July 6 Papillion City Council meeting was surprisingly short, with but a handful of agenda items to discuss during a 21-minute session.

Turns out, there was little discussion, as the council adopted an update to the 2021 Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Also approved:

• A fourth amendment to the Titan Springs Subdivision Agreement. It authorizes nearly $356,000 for construction of exterior sidewalks and an interior trail system.

• A Sarpy County request to vacate Turkey Road right-of-way located near South 108th Street and Schram Road.

The council gave a recommendation for the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission to issue a Class “C” Liquor License for a Hy-Vee Wall to Wall Wine & Spirits at 7651 Towne Center Parkway. The 29,000 square-foot store will feature a temperature controlled wine room, tasting area, clubroom, walk-in beer cooler, humidor and specialty groceries.

In addition, Papillion Mayor David Black presented a city proclamation to the Papillion Community Foundation for its work on the 2021 Papillion Days.