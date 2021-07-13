Papillion City Council Recap

After a long holiday weekend, the July 6 Papillion City Council meeting was surprisingly short, with but a handful of agenda items to discuss during a 21-minute session.
Turns out, there was little discussion, as the council adopted an update to the 2021 Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Also approved:
• A fourth amendment to the Titan Springs Subdivision Agreement. It authorizes nearly $356,000 for construction of exterior sidewalks and an interior trail system.
• A Sarpy County request to vacate Turkey Road right-of-way located near South 108th Street and Schram Road.
The council gave a recommendation for the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission to issue a Class “C” Liquor License for a Hy-Vee Wall to Wall Wine & Spirits at 7651 Towne Center Parkway. The 29,000 square-foot store will feature a temperature controlled wine room, tasting area, clubroom, walk-in beer cooler, humidor and specialty groceries.
In addition, Papillion Mayor David Black presented a city proclamation to the Papillion Community Foundation for its work on the 2021 Papillion Days.
“(PCF) Executive Director Laura Schwartz and Assistant Director Joe Hunter’s dedication to the success of Papillion Days was critical to the community, as we were able to regain a sense of normalcy following the last year of COVID restrictions,” Black said.