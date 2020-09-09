Papillion City Council recap

The Papillion City Council during its Sept. 1 meeting:

• Had a first reading of an ordinance to approve a Change of Zone from AG (Agricultural) to R-4 (Multiple Family Residential) and MU (Mixed Use) for the property legally described as a tract of land being part of the SE ¼ of Section 31, T14N, R12E of the 6th, Sarpy County, NE, generally located NW of S. 120{sup}th{/sup} St. and Schram Rd.

• Had a first reading of an ordinance to approve the sale and conveyance of approximately 0.255 acres of City Property to Daniel and Louise Greco — Amber Power.

• Had first reading of an ordinance to amend Chapter 117 of the Papillion Municipal Code to increase the number of allowed licenses for retail sale of fireworks from 10 to 12, to clarify that the city council can approve special fireworks permits and display fireworks permits, and to make the chapter more concise and consistent.

• Had a second reading of an ordinance to approve a Change of Zone from AG (Agricultural) to CC (Community Commercial) and R-4 (Multiple-Family Residential) for the property legally described as a tract of land being Tax Lot 24, a tax lot located in part of the NW ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 36, also together with part of the SW ¼ of Section 25, T13N, R12E of the 6th, Sarpy County, generally located on the NE corner of S. 72nd St. and Cedardale Road.

• Had a second reading of an ordinance to approve a Change of Zone from R-4 (Multiple Family Residential) to R-4/PUD-2 (Multiple Family Residential with a Specific Planned Unit Development overlay) for the property legally described as Lots 48 – 57, Lots 62 – 69, Lots 74 – 89, and Lots 122 – 125, Ashbury Hills, a subdivision generally located NW of 120th St. and Schram Road.