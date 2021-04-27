Papillion City Council recap

The Papillion City Council met and discussed the following at its April 20 meeting:
— Approved the first reading of an ordinance to amend the 2020-2021 Fiscal Budget.
The purpose of the public hearing is to consider a $16,745,686 net increase to the current expenditures and a $16,710,515 increase to revenues to the city’s 2020/2021 budget. The 2019/2020 column has been updated on the state form to actual amounts increasing the 2020/2021 beginning cash by $1,010,059.
The amendment increases the necessary cash reserve by $974,888 which is primarily a result of the reconciliation of actual cash on Sept. 30, 2020.
— Approved the first reading of an ordinance to reduce the aggregate insurance requirement for fireworks displays.
The ordinance would change the required amount of insurance to be maintained by a fireworks display applicant from $5 million aggregate to $1 million aggregate. All other requirements remain the same.
— Approved a resolution to authorize the first amendment to the Granite Falls Commercial Subdivision Agreement.
— Approved a resolution to approve a Final Plat for the property legally described as Part of Tax Lot 10, Section 35, T14N, R11E of the 6th PM, Sarpy County, NE, generally located SW of South 150th Street and Shepard Street.