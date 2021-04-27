Papillion City Council recap

The Papillion City Council met and discussed the following at its April 20 meeting:

— Approved the first reading of an ordinance to amend the 2020-2021 Fiscal Budget.

The purpose of the public hearing is to consider a $16,745,686 net increase to the current expenditures and a $16,710,515 increase to revenues to the city’s 2020/2021 budget. The 2019/2020 column has been updated on the state form to actual amounts increasing the 2020/2021 beginning cash by $1,010,059.

The amendment increases the necessary cash reserve by $974,888 which is primarily a result of the reconciliation of actual cash on Sept. 30, 2020.

— Approved the first reading of an ordinance to reduce the aggregate insurance requirement for fireworks displays.

The ordinance would change the required amount of insurance to be maintained by a fireworks display applicant from $5 million aggregate to $1 million aggregate. All other requirements remain the same.

— Approved a resolution to authorize the first amendment to the Granite Falls Commercial Subdivision Agreement.