Papillion City Council recap

The Papillion City Council met and discussed the following at its Nov. 17 meeting:
Had a first reading of an ordinance to amend Code sections 104-1, 104-6, and 104-7 regarding declaration of emergencies, emergency powers, and curfews. This Ordinance would amend portions of the Papillion Municipal Code Chapter 104 entitled “Curfew.”
The Ordinance would redefine the term “emergencies” and the penalty for violation of the chapter. The Ordinance would also revise and limit the powers of the mayor under a declaration of an emergency, including restrictions on curfews.
The mayor could declare a curfew only upon the request of the chief of police (or his/her authorized designee) and the president of the City Council (or in his/her absence the chairperson of the City Council Public Safety Committee).Had a first reading of an ordinance to vacate the Courthouse Circle right of way to be conveyed to Sarpy County.
Had a second reading of an ordinance to approve a Change of Zone from AG (Agricultural) to LI (Limited Industrial) for the property legally described as a tract of land located in the NW ¼ of Section 2, T13N, R11E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE, generally located on the SE of South 156th Street and Schram Road.
Approved an ordinance to adopt 2018 international building codes.
Approved a resolution that would approve a Lease Agreement with the Papillion Volunteer Fire Department relating to a permanent electronic sign placed on property at 1001 Limerick Road.
Approval of Resolution No. R20-0158 would allow for the City Administrator to administratively approve requests by PVFD to sublease the leased property to governmental entities, other non-profit organizations, or members in good standing of the PVFD under certain conditions, provided that no fee is charged for the subleases.
Approved an ordinance to allow a single-chair beauty or barber shop as a home-based business by right.
A beauty or barber shop with more than one chair would continue to require a special use permit.
The current ordinance only allows beauty and barber shops in the AG, R-2, R-3, and R-4 Zoning Districts. Such shops are not permitted in any other district including the RE, R-1, MH, O, LC, CC, CBD, and GC Districts even though all of those districts permit residential uses either by right or by special use permit. Approved an ordinance to approve the vacation of the unimproved part of S 96th St right-of-way in the S ½ of the SW ¼ of Section 22, and the N ½ of the NW ¼ of Section 27, both in T14N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, Nebraska, with title retained by the City of Papillion.
Approved an ordinance to approve the conveyance of title for that part of South 96th Street right-of-way to be vacated by Ordinance No. 1902 from the City of Papillion to the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.
Approved an ordinance to adopt a Property Assessed Clean Energy (“PACE”) District; and to amend the Papillion Municipal Code to adopt regulations to create and administer a PACE program for the City of Papillion.
Approved a resolution to approve an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement with the City of Omaha to provide services in the administration of Papillion’s Property Assessed Clean Energy (“PACE”) program.
Approved a resolution to approve a Preliminary Plat for the property legally described as a tract of land located in the NW ¼ of Section 2, T13N, R11E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE, generally located on the SE corner of South 156th Street. and Schram Road.
Approved a resolution to approve a special use permit to authorize Trade Services as a permitted use and the construction of angled parking stalls along and directly accessed from East First Street pursuant to § 205-243(C) for the property legally described as Tax Lot BB, Section 24, T14N, R12E, generally located at 302 E. First St.
Approved a resolution to approve a Comprehensive Plan Amendment to update the Growth Management Plan (GMP) and adopt the implementing Policies and Procedures for such plan as adopted and approved by the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency.
Approved a resolution to approve the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency’s 2020 Rate and Fee Schedule and 2020 Rate and Fee Policies.
Approved a resolution to approve a Preliminary Plat for the property legally described as a tract of land located in the S ½ of the NW ¼ and Tax Lot 9 in the NW ¼ and part of Tax Lot 10 in the SW ¼, all in Section 15, T13N, R11E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE, generally located on the SE corner of South 168th Street and Fairview Road.
Approved a resolution to approve a Special Use Permit to authorize utilities as a permitted use for the property legally described as a tract of land located in the S ½ of the NW ¼ and Tax Lot 9 in the NW ¼ and part of Tax Lot 10 in the SW ¼, all in Section 15, T13N, R11E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE, generally located on the SE corner of South 168th Street and Fairview Road.
An ordinance to amend Papillion Code Section 146-15, to generally prohibit the parking of mobile vendors on Washington Street between First and Second Streets; to prohibit sales where customers would have to stand in a street; and to provide for an effective date.
There was an amendment at the ordinance to allow mobile vendors to park in the first street plaza and that the mobile vendors will not be allowed to operate in city parks without the approval of the parks director.
Approved a resolution to approve amendments to the Master Fee Schedule pertaining to fees associated with Mobile Vendor Permits, recreational facility use, and the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Program. Changed fees for mobile vendors from $225 a year or $50 per day to a straight fee of $100 per year. There is now no fee for mobile vendors if they operate in FirstStreet Plaza or the city-owned parking are immediately east of the 100 block of Washington Street.
Approved a resolution to approve amendments to the Field Utilization Guidelines regarding the use of outdoor athletic facilities The next city council meeting will be on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.
