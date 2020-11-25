Papillion City Council recap

Approved a resolution to approve a Preliminary Plat for the property legally described as a tract of land located in the S ½ of the NW ¼ and Tax Lot 9 in the NW ¼ and part of Tax Lot 10 in the SW ¼, all in Section 15, T13N, R11E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE, generally located on the SE corner of South 168th Street and Fairview Road.

Approved a resolution to approve a Special Use Permit to authorize utilities as a permitted use for the property legally described as a tract of land located in the S ½ of the NW ¼ and Tax Lot 9 in the NW ¼ and part of Tax Lot 10 in the SW ¼, all in Section 15, T13N, R11E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE, generally located on the SE corner of South 168th Street and Fairview Road.

An ordinance to amend Papillion Code Section 146-15, to generally prohibit the parking of mobile vendors on Washington Street between First and Second Streets; to prohibit sales where customers would have to stand in a street; and to provide for an effective date.

There was an amendment at the ordinance to allow mobile vendors to park in the first street plaza and that the mobile vendors will not be allowed to operate in city parks without the approval of the parks director.