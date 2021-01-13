Papillion City Council recap

The Papillion City Council met and discussed the following items at its meeting on Jan. 5:

Approved the first reading of an ordinance to approve the vacation of the unimproved part of the First Street right-of-way lying in the South ½ of the NE ¼ and in the NW ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 26, T14N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE with title thereto retained by the City of Papillion.

Approved the first reading of an ordinance to approve the conveyance of title for the unimproved part of the First St right-of-way lying in the South ½ of the NE ¼ and in the NW ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 26, T14N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE to be vacated by Ordinance #1914 from the City of Papillion to the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.

Approved the first reading of an ordinance to approve the vacation of the unimproved parts of Jefferson Street, Monroe Street, Beadle Street, Addition Street, and alley right-of-way lying within or between Blocks 21, 22, and 23 in the NW ¼ of Section 26, T14N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE with title thereto retained by the City of Papillion.