Papillion City Council recap

The Papillion City Council met and discussed the following items at its meeting on Jan. 5:
Approved the first reading of an ordinance to approve the vacation of the unimproved part of the First Street right-of-way lying in the South ½ of the NE ¼ and in the NW ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 26, T14N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE with title thereto retained by the City of Papillion.
Approved the first reading of an ordinance to approve the conveyance of title for the unimproved part of the First St right-of-way lying in the South ½ of the NE ¼ and in the NW ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 26, T14N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE to be vacated by Ordinance #1914 from the City of Papillion to the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.
Approved the first reading of an ordinance to approve the vacation of the unimproved parts of Jefferson Street, Monroe Street, Beadle Street, Addition Street, and alley right-of-way lying within or between Blocks 21, 22, and 23 in the NW ¼ of Section 26, T14N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE with title thereto retained by the City of Papillion.
Approved the first reading of an ordinance to approve the conveyance of title for the unimproved parts of Jefferson Street, Monroe Street, Beadle Street, Addition Street, and alley right-of-way lying within or between Blocks 21, 22, and 23 in the NW ¼ of Section 26, T14N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE to be vacated by Ordinance #1916 from the City of Papillion to the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.
Approved the first reading of an ordinance to approve the vacation of the unimproved part of Addition Street in the NW ¼ of Section 26, T14N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE with title thereto retained by the City of Papillion.
Approved the first reading of an ordinance to approve the conveyance of title for the unimproved parts of Addition Street in the NW ¼ of Section 26, T14N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE to be vacated by Ordinance No. 1918 from the City of Papillion to PW & RD Enterprises, Inc.
Approved the first reading of an ordinance to rename Fall Creek Road abutting Lots 407-421, Eagle Ridge to be South Fall Creek Road.
Approved the first reading of an ordinance to amend Papillion Municipal Code § 117-12 to provide for amendments to fireworks sales applications, and to provide for an effective date.
Did not approve an ordinance to require the wearing of facial coverings under certain circumstances, to abate the COVID-19 epidemic.
Approved the third reading of an ordinance to approve a Change of Zone from AG (Agricultural) to R-4 (Multiple-Family Residential) for the property legally described as the W ½ of the NW ¼ of Section 29, T14N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE, generally located NW of 117th Street and Lincoln Road.
Passed a resolution to approve a Final Plat for the property legally described as the W ½ of the NW ¼ of Section 29, T14N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE, generally located NW of 117th Street and Lincoln Road.
Passed a resolution to approve the North Shore 2 Subdivision Agreement.
Passed a resolution to approve the Sewer and Water Connection Agreement for SID No. 341, North Shore 2.
Passed resolution to approve the extension of COVID-19 emergency paid sick leave for full-time and part-time employees.
Passed a resolution to approve the dedication of street right-of-way for First Street.
The next City Council meeting will be on Jan. 19.