Papillion City Council recap
The Papillion City Council met and discussed the following at its April 6 meeting:

  • Approved first reading of an ordinance to approve a change of zone from AG (Agricultural) to R-4 (Multiple-Family Residential) for the property legally described as part of the NW ¼ of Section 4, T13N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE, generally located on the southwest corner of Turkey Road and Schram Road.
  • Approved first reading of an ordinance to approve the issuance of General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2021, with principal not to exceed $9,000,000.
  • Approved first reading of an ordinance to approve the issuance of Highway Allocation Refunding Bonds, Series 2021, with principal not to exceed $2,000,000.
  • Approved a resolution regarding the extension of COVID-19 emergency paid sick leave for full-time and part-time employees.
  • Approved a resolution to allow right-of-way acquisitions for 72nd Street and Applewood Drive Tract 2.
  • Approved a resolution to accept a permanent easement from Raven Northbrook, LLC.
  • Approved a resolution to approve the second amendment to the Schram and Highway 50 subdivision agreement.
  • Approved a resolution to dedicate of a portion of Tax Lot 1A2 as a public right-of-way for Centennial Road.
  • Approved a resolution to approve a final plat for the property legally described as a tract of land located in the S ½ of the NE ¼ of Section 35, T14N, R11E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE, generally located on the northwest corner of Highway 50 and Gold Coast Road.
  • Approved a resolution to approve the third amendment to the R&R Commerce Park subdivision agreement.
  • Approved a resolution to authorize Papillion Volunteer Fire Department, Inc (PVFD) to host mobile food vendors in the parking lot of City property leased by PVFD.

The next council meeting will be on April 20 at 7 p.m. at the Chrysalis Event Center, 1046 W. Lincoln St., Papillion.

