Papillion City Council recap

The Papillion City Council met and discussed the following at its April 6 meeting:
- Approved first reading of an ordinance to approve a change of zone from AG (Agricultural) to R-4 (Multiple-Family Residential) for the property legally described as part of the NW ¼ of Section 4, T13N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE, generally located on the southwest corner of Turkey Road and Schram Road.
- Approved first reading of an ordinance to approve the issuance of General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2021, with principal not to exceed $9,000,000.
- Approved first reading of an ordinance to approve the issuance of Highway Allocation Refunding Bonds, Series 2021, with principal not to exceed $2,000,000.
- Approved a resolution regarding the extension of COVID-19 emergency paid sick leave for full-time and part-time employees.
- Approved a resolution to allow right-of-way acquisitions for 72nd Street and Applewood Drive Tract 2.
- Approved a resolution to accept a permanent easement from Raven Northbrook, LLC.
- Approved a resolution to approve the second amendment to the Schram and Highway 50 subdivision agreement.
- Approved a resolution to dedicate of a portion of Tax Lot 1A2 as a public right-of-way for Centennial Road.
- Approved a resolution to approve a final plat for the property legally described as a tract of land located in the S ½ of the NE ¼ of Section 35, T14N, R11E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE, generally located on the northwest corner of Highway 50 and Gold Coast Road.
- Approved a resolution to approve the third amendment to the R&R Commerce Park subdivision agreement.
- Approved a resolution to authorize Papillion Volunteer Fire Department, Inc (PVFD) to host mobile food vendors in the parking lot of City property leased by PVFD.