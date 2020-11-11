Papillion City Council recap

The Papillion City Council met on Nov. 4 and discussed and voted on the following:
- Had a first reading of an ordinance to approve a Change of Zone from AG (Agricultural) to LI (Limited Industrial) for the property legally described as a tract of land located in the NW ¼ of Section 2, T13N, R11E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE, generally located on the SE of South 156th Street and Schram Road. The second reading will be at the next council meeting.
- Had a second reading of an ordinance to adopt 2018 International Building Codes.
- Had a second reading of an ordinance to amend Section 205-208(A)(6) of Article XXXIII (Supplemental Use Regulations) of Chapter 205 Zoning Regulations having to do with Beauty and Barber Shops as a home-based business or home occupation.
- Had a second reading of an ordinance to approve the vacation of the unimproved part of South 96th Street right-of-way in the S ½ of the SW ¼ of Section 22, and the N ½ of the NW ¼ of Section 27, both in T14N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, Nebraska, with title thereto retained by the City of Papillion.
- Had a second reading of an ordinance to approve the conveyance of title for that part of South 96th Street right-of-way to be vacated by Ordinance No. 1902 from the City of Papillion to the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.
- Had a second reading of an ordinance to adopt a Property Assessed Clean Energy (“PACE”) District; and to amend the Papillion Municipal Code to adopt regulations to create and administer a PACE program for the City of Papillion.
- Had a third reading of an ordinance to annex certain real estate to the City of Papillion, Nebraska, and to provide for an effective date.
- Had a third reading of an ordinance to change the official Zoning Map of the City of Papillion in accordance with Section 205-32 of the Papillion Municipal Code to adopt a Zoning Map and to apply existing or future zoning regulations, property use regulations, building ordinances, electrical ordinances, plumbing ordinances, and all other regulatory ordinances of the City of Papillion pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §16-901.
- Had a third reading of an ordinance to amend Chapter 170 of the Papillion Municipal Code having to do with Subdivision of Land in its entirety, and to provide for an effective date.
- Had a third reading of an ordinance to amend the FY2020/2021 Budget.
- Approved a resolution to approve a Final Plat for the property legally described as a tract of land located in part of the NE ¼ of the NE ¼ and part of the NW ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 29, and also along with part of the NW ¼ of the NW ¼ and part of the SW ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 28, and also all of Outlot A, Granite Lake, a subdivision located in said NW ¼ of Section 28, all located in T14N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE, generally located on the NE corner of South 114th Street and Lincoln Road.
- Approved a resolution to approve the Fifth Amendment to the Granite Falls North Subdivision Agreement.
