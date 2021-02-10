Papillion City Council recap

The Papillion City Council met and discuss the following at its Feb.2 meeting:
— Approved a resolution regarding a preliminary plat for the property legally described as a tract of land located in the S ½ of the NW ¼, and Tax Lot 9 in the NW ¼, and part of Tax Lot 10 in the SW ¼, all in Section 15, T13N, R11E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE, generally located on the SE corner of S 168th St and Fairview Rd.
— Approved a special use permit to authorize Utilities as a permitted use for the property legally described as a tract of land located in the S ½ of the NW ¼, and Tax Lot 9 in the NW ¼, and part of Tax Lot 10 in the SW ¼, all in Section 15, T13N, R11E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE, generally located on the SE corner of S 168th St and Fairview Rd.
— Approved a final plat for the property legally described as a tract of land located in the S ½ of the NW ¼, and Tax Lot 9 in the NW ¼, and part of Tax Lot 10 in the SW ¼, all in Section 15, T13N, R11E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE, generally located on the SE corner of S 168th St and Fairview Rd.
— Approved the SC South Subdivision Agreement.
— Approved a Class “D” Liquor License for Buck’s LLC d/b/a Bucky’s Express 14, 11400 S 72nd St, Papillion, NE 68046, and Manager Application for Tina M Stone.
— Approved a request that Sarpy County cede and transfer jurisdiction over the territory depicted within Exhibit A (Oak Leaf) to the City of Papillion pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat.
— Approved a change from AG (Agricultural) to CC (Community Commercial) and R-4 (Multiple-Family Residential) for the property legally described as a tract of land located in part of the NE ¼ of the NW ¼ and part of the NW ¼ of the NW ¼ located in Section 1, T13N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE, generally located SE of 72nd St & Schram Rd.
— Approved a final plat for the property legally described as a tract of land located in part of the NW ¼ of the NW ¼ and part of the NE ¼ of the NW ¼ located in Section 1, T13N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE, generally located SE of 72nd St & Schram Rd.
— Approved the Seventy Two Place Subdivision Agreement.
— Approved the Sewer and Water Connection Agreement for SID 350.
— Passed a resolution to approve the Seventy Two Place Maintenance Agreement (for on-street parking).
— Approved the vacation of the unimproved part of the First St right-of-way lying in the South ½ of the NE ¼ and in the NW ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 26, T14N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE with title thereto retained by the City of Papillon.
— Approved the conveyance of title for the unimproved part of the First St right-of-way lying in the South ½ of the NE ¼ and in the NW ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 26, T14N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE to be vacated by Ordinance #1914 from the City of Papillion to the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.
— Approve the vacation of the unimproved parts of Jefferson St, Monroe St, Beadle St, Addition St, and alley right-of-way lying within or between Blocks 21, 22, and 23 in the NW ¼ of Section 26, T14N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE with title thereto retained by the City of Papillion.
— Approve the conveyance of title for the unimproved parts of Jefferson St, Monroe St, Beadle St, Addition St, and alley right-of-way lying within or between Blocks 21, 22, and 23 in the NW ¼ of Section 26, T14N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE to be vacated by Ordinance #1916 from the City of Papillion to the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.
— Approved the vacation of the unimproved part of Addition Street in the NW ¼ of Section 26, T14N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE with title thereto retained by the City of Papillion.
— Approved the conveyance of title for the unimproved parts of Addition St in the NW ¼ of Section 26, T14N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE to be vacated by Ordinance #1918 from the City of Papillion to PW & RD Enterprises.
— Approved an ordinance to rename Fall Creek Road abutting Lots 407-421, Eagle Ridge to be S Fall Creek Road.
— Approved an ordinance to amend Papillion Municipal Code to provide for amendments to fireworks sales applications, and to provide for an effective date – Amber Powers – 827-1111
— A resolution to approve applications for the 2021 Summer Fireworks Season (June 25th-July 4th).
The fireworks ordinance was amended to allow vendors to submit an amended location until April 30. On the resolution, the Council voted to approve the 9 grandfathered vendors as well as Wellspring Church. They will consider the additional vendor applications during the next meeting.
— Approved a License Agreement with Harry Bossard American Legion Post 32, 230 W Lincoln St, Papillion, NE, regarding the Legion’s proposed temporary and limited use of an adjacent small parcel of City Park property.
The next Papillion City Council meeting will be on Feb.16.