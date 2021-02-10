Papillion City Council recap

— Approved the conveyance of title for the unimproved part of the First St right-of-way lying in the South ½ of the NE ¼ and in the NW ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 26, T14N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE to be vacated by Ordinance #1914 from the City of Papillion to the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.

— Approve the vacation of the unimproved parts of Jefferson St, Monroe St, Beadle St, Addition St, and alley right-of-way lying within or between Blocks 21, 22, and 23 in the NW ¼ of Section 26, T14N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE with title thereto retained by the City of Papillion.

— Approve the conveyance of title for the unimproved parts of Jefferson St, Monroe St, Beadle St, Addition St, and alley right-of-way lying within or between Blocks 21, 22, and 23 in the NW ¼ of Section 26, T14N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE to be vacated by Ordinance #1916 from the City of Papillion to the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.

— Approved the vacation of the unimproved part of Addition Street in the NW ¼ of Section 26, T14N, R12E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE with title thereto retained by the City of Papillion.