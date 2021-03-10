Papillion City Council recap

The Papillion City Council took the following action at its March 2 meeting:
— Approved the second reading of an ordinance having to do with off-street parking.
— Approved the second reading of an ordinance to amend Papillion Municipal Code having to do with the adoption of regulations for driveway and on-street parking location, design, and construction.
— Approved the second reading of an ordinance to amend zoning regulations having to do with accessory uses for civic use types.
— Approved the second reading of an ordinance to amend Papillion Municipal Code to allow Multiple-family Residential in the CC Community Commercial District by Special Use Permit; and to adopt site regulation for Multiple-family residential.
— Approved the second reading of an ordinance to amend Papillion Municipal Code to amend the number of allowable fireworks permits based on population and to create a scoring process for selection of licensees.
— Approved the second reading of an ordinance to amend Papillion Municipal Code to provide for clarification of who can perform work related to the issuance of a fireworks permit and to require an affidavit stating compliance.
— Passed a resolution to approve a Special Use Permit to allow Multiple-Family Residential as the principal use for the property legally described as Lot 29A, Huntington Park Replat, generally located at 1409 E Gold Coast Rd.
— Passed a resolution to approve right-of-way acquisitions for 72nd St and Applewood Dr Tract 1.
— Passed a resolution to approve the First Amendment to the Lincoln Way Subdivision Agreement.
The next Papillion City Council meeting will be on March 16 at 7 p.m. at the Chrysalis Event Center, 1046 W. Lincoln St., Papillion.