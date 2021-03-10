Papillion City Council recap

The Papillion City Council took the following action at its March 2 meeting:

— Approved the second reading of an ordinance having to do with off-street parking.

— Approved the second reading of an ordinance to amend Papillion Municipal Code having to do with the adoption of regulations for driveway and on-street parking location, design, and construction.

— Approved the second reading of an ordinance to amend zoning regulations having to do with accessory uses for civic use types.

— Approved the second reading of an ordinance to amend Papillion Municipal Code to allow Multiple-family Residential in the CC Community Commercial District by Special Use Permit; and to adopt site regulation for Multiple-family residential.

— Approved the second reading of an ordinance to amend Papillion Municipal Code to amend the number of allowable fireworks permits based on population and to create a scoring process for selection of licensees.

— Approved the second reading of an ordinance to amend Papillion Municipal Code to provide for clarification of who can perform work related to the issuance of a fireworks permit and to require an affidavit stating compliance.