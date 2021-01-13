Papillion City Hall to undergo renovations

Papillion City Hall is set to begin one of its most extensive renovations in its history.

Communications Manager Trenton Albers said while the city had made marginal renovations each year, the current project is the most extensive the building has seen.

While the renovations are being completed, offices at Papillion City Hall will be temporarily moving.

He said the construction work will begin soon after the city is done moving its offices to temporary locations.

Albers said the city will will be renovating the first and second floors of its historic, nearly-100-year-old City Hall headquarters to utilize its space more efficiently and better serve the public.

During the renovation, staff, services and public meetings located in City Hall will be temporarily moved offsite.

The finance and building departments are moving to the corner of Second and Adams streets in downtown. That location will house walk-in functions like paying water bills and building permits. Also, a drop box for payments will be located in the building’s drive-through lane.

Administration, planning, legal and human resources will move to the corner of Halleck and Jackson streets. Starting Jan. 19, Papillion City Council meetings will be held at Papillion Landing. The project is expected to last six to nine months.

