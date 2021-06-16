Papillion Days return

It may be a year late, but the city of Papillion can finally have the celebration it deserves for its’ 150th birthday when the 74th annual Papillion Days kicks off Thursday.

Sponsored by the Papillion Community Foundation, the four-day summer festival will feature the favorites: the carnival, the Market in the Park, the Kids Parade, the big parade down Washington Street, the fireworks, all in the heart of downtown Papillion.

“We are just excited to bring the community back together and celebrate,” said Laura Schwartz, executive director of the Papillion Community Foundation. “I think the one thing that is going to make the whole event is when we see those two firetrucks stretch the American Flag across 84th Street for the parade.”

An opening ceremony on Thursday, June 17, kicks off the celebration with the release of Painted-Lady butterflies. (Monarch butterflies are not readily available now.) The theme for this year’s event is “Honoring Our Journey, Celebrating Our Wings: 150 Years of Papillion.” Activities include helicopter rides, raffles, games, exotic animals, dancing and music. Lots and lots of music.

Schwartz said this year, PCF is showcasing performances by the regions’ music schools including Papillion House of Music, BluesEd and the School of Rock.