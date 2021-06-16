Papillion Days return

It may be a year late, but the city of Papillion can finally have the celebration it deserves for its’ 150th birthday when the 74th annual Papillion Days kicks off Thursday.
Sponsored by the Papillion Community Foundation, the four-day summer festival will feature the favorites: the carnival, the Market in the Park, the Kids Parade, the big parade down Washington Street, the fireworks, all in the heart of downtown Papillion.
“We are just excited to bring the community back together and celebrate,” said Laura Schwartz, executive director of the Papillion Community Foundation. “I think the one thing that is going to make the whole event is when we see those two firetrucks stretch the American Flag across 84th Street for the parade.”
An opening ceremony on Thursday, June 17, kicks off the celebration with the release of Painted-Lady butterflies. (Monarch butterflies are not readily available now.) The theme for this year’s event is “Honoring Our Journey, Celebrating Our Wings: 150 Years of Papillion.” Activities include helicopter rides, raffles, games, exotic animals, dancing and music. Lots and lots of music.
Schwartz said this year, PCF is showcasing performances by the regions’ music schools including Papillion House of Music, BluesEd and the School of Rock.
The one thing missing is a beer garden, as PCF explained on its Facebook page:
“This year, we will not be having a beer garden because we want to support local businesses instead of competing with them,” they wrote. “There will be a beer garden at the American Legion Post 32, and the Papio Pub will have live music with a beer garden in the back. Special events will also take place at The Eagles Club, Twisted Vine, The Stave, Brownie’s and The Polish Home.”
“2020 was tough. And we really, really, really want people to go and visit businesses down here and help them,” Schwartz said.
Also new, Friday’s fireworks display will be synced to music and broadcast through downtown.
More than a third of proceeds from the carnival come back to the Foundation to support programs like Veterans Park, Pantry for Our Patriots, a high school internship program and the Papillion Urban Garden.
What follows is a list of events as complete as the Papillion Times could make it. Please keep the Papillion Times informed of any community activities.
The 74th Papillion Days — June 17 to June 20 — All events at City Park unless noted:
Thursday, June 17
• 4:45 p.m. — 74th Papillion Days Kickoff Ceremony and butterfly release.
• 5 to 10 p.m. — Market in the Park — More than 50 booths with arts and crafts, food, games, face painting and more.
• 5 to 8 p.m. — Helicopter Rides — Halleck Park — Helicopter rides for three-to four minutes at $40 per person and up to three passengers (no single riders.) Presented by DWTA Helicopters and the Papillion Community Foundation. DWTA is an FAA/DOT Certified Commercial Air Carrier based in Wichita, Kan.
• 5 to 10 p.m. — Carnival — The rides! The games! The midway! Fried things on a stick! All produced by Heart of America Shows.
• 6:30 to 11 p.m. — Live Music: Jared Williams — The Stave.
• 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. — Live Music: Zach Harmon — Brownie’s Watering Hole.
• 8 to 10 p.m. — Live Music: BluesEd bands “Vertigo” and “Us and Them” — City Park Shelter — BluesEd is a non-profit youth artist development program affiliated with the Blues Society of Omaha. Since 2001, the program provides opportunities for talented middle and high school age musicians to play in a performing band. Both of Thursday night’s blues bands are seasoned performers, having played gigs both locally and nationally.
Friday, June 18
• 3 to 10 p.m. — Market in the Park.
• 3 p.m. until dark — Helicopter Rides — Halleck Park.
• 3 to 8 p.m. — Live Music: School of Rock House Band — City Park Shelter — The School of Rock Omaha House Band music program gives students under 18 the opportunity to join a gigging band composed of fellow musicians. These students perform additional live shows throughout the year. Students audition to join the House Band. Five hours of hard rockin’ on Friday.
• 5 p.m. to midnight — Carnival.
• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Ice Cream Social — First Street Plaza — Sponsored by Capehart Family Dentistry. Free ice cream while supplies last.
• 5:30 to 11 p.m. — Live Music and Polka Dancing: Bobby Z & Polka Joy — Polish Club parking lot.
• 5:45 to 6 p.m. — Lions Club Raffle Drawing — Purchase tickets from area Lions Club members for a chance to win a $10,000 prize.
• 6:30 to 11 p.m. — Live Music: Andrew Bailie — The Stave.
• 7 to 10 p.m. — Live Music: Darling Cole — Twisted Vine.
• 8 to 11 p.m. — Live Music: The Replicants — Papio Pub.
• 8 p.m. to midnight — Cool J Karaoke — Papillion Eagles Club.
• 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. — Live Music: Makeshift Bandits — Brownie’s Watering Hole.
• 9:45 to 10:15 p.m. — Fireworks — Display provided by Bellino Fireworks, with simulcast music on Star 104.5. The City of Papillion will air the display on Facebook Live.
Saturday, June 19
• 8:45 to 11 a.m. — Kiddie Parade, Duck Paddle Race and Kids Activities — West Second and North Adams Streets (in front of the Fire Station) — Registration on Saturday at the event table before 8:45 a.m. The costume categories for kids include historical Papillion pioneers/Monarch butterflies, superheroes, sports figures, movie or storybook characters, and patriotic themes. The parade begins at 9 a.m. The GFWC Papillion Junior Woman’s Club Duck Paddle Race will be held after the parade. Race tickets for cash prizes of $100, $300 and $500 can be purchased from club members and at the club’s funnel cake booth. The firehouse will be open and hosting children’s activities. Sponsored by the GFWC Papillion Junior Woman’s Club.
• 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Market in the Park.
• 10 a.m. until dark — Helicopter Rides — Halleck Park.
• Noon to midnight — Carnival.
• 2 to 4:30 p.m. — 74th Annual Papillion Days Parade — Downtown Papillion (moving down North Washington Street from Sixth Street to Halleck Street) — North Washington Street will be closed to traffic during the parade for pedestrians. The Papillion Community Foundation and the City of Papillion coordinate the parade. Sponsors include Citizens State Bank, Bianco Stroh LLC and the Papillion Recreation Organization.
• 5 to 5:45 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. — Wildlife Encounters — near the City Park Shelter — For more than 30 years, Wildlife Encounters of Nebraska has worked with local and national zoos, wildlife parks and other organizations to provide homes for rescued animals, including the wild and exotic. Their shows educate the public with hands-on demonstrations that promote wildlife conservation, the responsible use of natural resources and foster compassion for all animals. Sponsored by the Papillion Animal Hospital.
• 6:30 to 11 p.m. — Live Music: Ken’s Band — The Stave.
• 7 to 10 p.m. — Live Music: Jessica Errett — Twisted Vine.
• 7 to 8:30 p.m. — Live Music: Top Fuel — Papio Pub.
• 7 to 9 p.m. — Family Karaoke — Papio Pub.
• 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. — Live Music: Blues Agent — City Park Shelter.
• 8 p.m. to midnight — Cool J Karaoke — Papillion Eagles Club.
• 8:45 to 11 p.m. — Live Music: Rock Sinatra — Papio Pub.
• 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Live DJ: Kris Kash — American Legion Post 32 Lounge.
• 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Live DJ: Mr. Skeet — Brownie’s Watering Hole.
• 9 p.m. to midnight — Adults Only Karaoke — Papio Pub.
Sunday, June 20
• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Boy Scout Troop #463 Pancake Breakfast — City Park Shelter.
• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Helicopter Rides — Halleck Park.
• Noon to 6 p.m. — Market in the Park.
• Noon to 6 p.m. — Carnival.
• Noon to 8 p.m. — Father’s Day at the Bay — Papio Bay Aquatic Center — Dads get free admission.
• 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. — Live Music: Papillion House of Music — City Park Shelter — Since 2017, the Papillion House of Music has provided private music lessons in both voice and instruments for students of all ages, as well as unique performance opportunities in the community. Some of their brightest will perform Sunday, including 2020 Nebraska Miss Amazing Junior Miss Queen Tiffany Goodman.
• 2 to 2:45 p.m. — Wildlife Encounter Show — near the City Park Shelter.
• 3 to 6 p.m. — Live Music: Guitars for Vets — City Park Shelter — Guitars for Vets provides free guitar instruction, a new acoustic guitar and accessory kit in a structured program run by volunteers, primarily through the Department of Veterans Affairs facilities and community-based medical centers. It is an effort to share the healing power of music. The concert will feature local veterans in performance.
• 8 to 9 p.m. — Papillion Area Concert Band — SumTur Amphitheater — The closing ceremony of the 74th Annual Papillion Days features members of the Papillion Area Concert Band, under the direction of Ken Molzer. The “MiniPAC Band” will perform a selection of Big Band music, spirituals, marches, pop tunes and patriotic fanfares. Local swing dancers will perform with the band.
The Papillion Community Foundation encourages attendees to share photos and memories using the hashtag #PapillionDays on any social media platform.