Papillion girl earns American Heritage Girls’ top award

Abby, who is home schooled and plans to enroll at Creighton University this fall where she will work toward a degree in nursing, said her project with St. Columbkille’s AHG Troop 1877 updated and revitalized a neglected garden at the Eastern Nebraska Veteran’s Home in Bellevue.

“I chose this project because I have always had a special connection to members of the armed services,” she said. “Both of my parents, my mom and my dad, William, served as fighter pilots in the Navy, so the military has been a big part of my life for as long as I can remember. I’ve always known that I wanted to give back to veterans in whatever way I could, so this was the perfect opportunity.”

Abby said she chose to pursue a project at the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home because her AHG troop had previously completed a number of service projects there so officials at the home were familiar with American Heritage Girls.

“They were just as excited for the project as I was, so I felt a strong calling to do my project there,” she said.