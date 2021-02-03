Papillion girl earns American Heritage Girls’ top award

On Jan. 27, Abigail Powers, 17, of Papillion became the first Papillion resident, just the fourth girl in Nebraska and the 703rd girl nationally to earn the American Heritage Girls’ Stars and Stripes Award.
The award ceremony was held at the McWilliam Center at St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
American Heritage Girls was founded in 1995 by a group of parents seeking a faith-based scout-like character development program for their daughters. A quarter of a century later, there are troops in every state and in 15 countries around the world through the Trailblazer Program. The troop at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Papillion was started six years ago.
Andrea Powers, Abby’s mother and one of the founders of the St. Columbkille AHG troop, said the AHG’s Stars and Stripes Award is the equivalent of the Boy Scout’s Eagle Scout Award.
Those seeking to earn the Stars and Stripes Award must plan, develop and supervise others in a project that benefits a non-profit organization in their community whose purpose does not conflict with the mission of AHG: “Building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country.”
The project requires a minimum of 100 hours of service, which includes a minimum of 10 hours of leadership of three or more youth, only one of whom can be related to the applicant. To be finalized, the Stars and Stripes Award projects, which should enhance the applicant’s organizational, communication and managerial skills, must meet a series of approvals, be well documented and benefit the community.
Abby, who is home schooled and plans to enroll at Creighton University this fall where she will work toward a degree in nursing, said her project with St. Columbkille’s AHG Troop 1877 updated and revitalized a neglected garden at the Eastern Nebraska Veteran’s Home in Bellevue.
“I chose this project because I have always had a special connection to members of the armed services,” she said. “Both of my parents, my mom and my dad, William, served as fighter pilots in the Navy, so the military has been a big part of my life for as long as I can remember. I’ve always known that I wanted to give back to veterans in whatever way I could, so this was the perfect opportunity.”
Abby said she chose to pursue a project at the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home because her AHG troop had previously completed a number of service projects there so officials at the home were familiar with American Heritage Girls.
“They were just as excited for the project as I was, so I felt a strong calling to do my project there,” she said.
Abby said over the course of four weekend days last September, she and the group of 55 volunteers she led — troop members, adults and other kids — donated over 95 hours and dug out 10 dead shrubs and removed 100-square feet of overgrown grass in the 75- by 75-foot planting area. Volunteers taking part in her project planted more than 150 bushes, shrubs and flowers, mulched the entire area and added decorative lawn décor.
“The project directly benefitted the 30 residents in the memory unit of the veterans’ home as well as their families and visitors,” Abby said. “Multiple nurses have said that the residents now look forward to being outside and being able to see the beautiful garden.”
The project will be maintained by girls from the St. Columbkille AHG Troop. She said in the spring and fall, a troop service project with multiple girls will go and weed the planting beds and make sure the space remains aesthetically pleasing.
As part of the initial planning and fund raising for Abby’s project, she contacted a number of local businesses, including Papio Valley Nursery; Canoyers; Trees, Shrubs and More; and American Legion Post 32 of Papillion, each of which donated materials for the project.
Because her parents were in the military, Abby had lived in Virginia and California before coming to Papillion. She first joined as a fourth grader and has been a member of several troops of American Heritage Girls in various locations as her parents were transferred to new military assignments.
Though there are five age-level divisions in American Heritage Girls covering girls from 5 to 18, girls from all age levels meet together as a single troop at the same time. Following a flag ceremony, devotions/prayer and announcements, the girls work on badge work and activities within their age-appropriate groups.