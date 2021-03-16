Papillion Girl Scouts time capsule discovered

A decade-plus long search for a missing time capsule at Girl Scout Camp Maha on the outskirts of Papillion has finally been successfully concluded. And it was found not by a Harrison Ford look-alike with a secreted map, but by a plumber.
The saga of the missing time capsule actually dates back 34 years to 1987 when Girl Scouts created the artifact – in reality a tape-sealed plastic ice chest – that was to have been opened in 2012 during a celebration marking Girl Scouting’s 100th anniversary.
According to Camp Maha Ranger Mark Dietz, who’s been hunting the missing artifact for years, the time capsule was to have been located near the northeast corner of Lois Lodge, one of the buildings on the property owned and operated by Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. Dietz and his staff searched the area where the capsule was to have been located, even using metal detectors, but came up empty handed.
A recent record-setting cold snap caused a pipe to burst at Lois Lodge, and a plumber was sent into the crawl space below the building to find and repair the break. What he found in addition to the damaged pipe, Dietz said, was an old orange and white Igloo cooler wrapped in tape – the missing 1987 time capsule.
Joanne Savicky, currently a troop support specialist who works with more 350 Girl Scout troops in the greater Omaha area, was a camp counselor at Camp Maha when the time capsule was created in 1987. It was her first summer after graduating from college and a return to the camp where she had served as a counselor as a high school student.
“Camp Maha was one of my favorite camps, and I had camped there several summers before serving as a counselor,” Savicky said.
Savicky said looking at the contents of the time capsule after 34 years brought back a lot of fond memories.
“There was a Girl Scout hat, some arts and craft items including a canister made to look like Oscar The Grouch, a Camp Maha patch in the shape of an acorn and a T-shirt with a picture of a duck and the saying, ‘Camp Maha Quacks Me Up,’” she said.
There were also hundreds of notes from metro area Girl Scouts attending the camp containing their names and some biographical information and, on the reverse side, comments about what they had liked about their time at Camp Maha. Banners denoting the various units at the camp were also included.
Among the treasures found in the time capsule, Savicky said, were a couple of varnished wood chips, one inscribed “Dar” and the other “Bix.” She said the chips had been included to honor Darlene and Duane Bixler, the couple who served as Camp Maha rangers for many years until retiring in 1989.
“The couple cared so much for the camp, and the girls really liked them,” Savicky said. “They called Mrs. Bixler ‘Dar’ and Mr. Bixler ‘Bix.’”
“To find the time capsule after all these years is wonderful,” she said. “And it’s really cool that it was found as we were preparing to celebrate the 109th anniversary of Girl Scouting,” a milestone that was marked last Friday (March 12).
“Most time capsules are buried,” Dietz, the current Camp Maha ranger, said after the discovery. “I don’t know who put it in the crawl space. It’s kind of creepy down there.”
Savicky discounted the possibility of some impish, fun-loving Girl Scouts moving the capsule to the crawl space as a practical joke.
Best guess: “It might have been the activity director or the nature director,” Savicky said. “But I don’t know that for a fact.”