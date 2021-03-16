Papillion Girl Scouts time capsule discovered

“Camp Maha was one of my favorite camps, and I had camped there several summers before serving as a counselor,” Savicky said.

Savicky said looking at the contents of the time capsule after 34 years brought back a lot of fond memories.

“There was a Girl Scout hat, some arts and craft items including a canister made to look like Oscar The Grouch, a Camp Maha patch in the shape of an acorn and a T-shirt with a picture of a duck and the saying, ‘Camp Maha Quacks Me Up,’” she said.

There were also hundreds of notes from metro area Girl Scouts attending the camp containing their names and some biographical information and, on the reverse side, comments about what they had liked about their time at Camp Maha. Banners denoting the various units at the camp were also included.

Among the treasures found in the time capsule, Savicky said, were a couple of varnished wood chips, one inscribed “Dar” and the other “Bix.” She said the chips had been included to honor Darlene and Duane Bixler, the couple who served as Camp Maha rangers for many years until retiring in 1989.

“The couple cared so much for the camp, and the girls really liked them,” Savicky said. “They called Mrs. Bixler ‘Dar’ and Mr. Bixler ‘Bix.’”