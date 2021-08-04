Papillion government entities review 2021 budgets

Of the City of Papillion’s general fund, 18.1% comes from property tax, and 35% funded by sales tax. Sales tax revenues for the coming year are budgeted at a 2% increase. Total preliminary assessed valuation of Papillion is approximately $2.82 billion, an 8% increase from last year, primarily the result of new building and development.

Meanwhile, in a presentation to the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education, Assistant Superintendent of Business Brett Richards said expected expenditures for 2021-2022 are estimated at $133 million, while revenues are expected to be $133,651,878.

Overall, PLCS has an allowable budget authority of $152,253,085, a 3.3% increase from 2020-2021. The expected overall tax levy will be $1.28502, continuing a downward trend. To compare, the levy in 2018-2019 was $1.3050. As proposed, a home valued at $200,000 should expect to pay $2,560.

Of note, federal funding is up 27% in this budget, notably funding from the America Cares Act. Spending on Special Education will go up by 4.5%. There will also be additional spending for custodial positions, and student transportation costs are expected to rise as well. The first budget hearing will be Aug. 23 at 6 p.m.

In other action, the board approved changes and updates in language to PLCS Policy 6000 (instruction.)

