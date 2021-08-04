Papillion government entities review 2021 budgets

Late summer means budget reviews for the City of Papillion and the Papillion La Vista Community Schools.
In a press release July 30, the City of Papillion announced its proposed total budget for 2021-2022 is $77,420,812, which includes a general fund of $34,490,989. The budget was scheduled to have its first reading at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, with the second reading and public hearing scheduled for Aug. 17.
“This year’s budget reflects Papillion’s continued strong financial position and fiscal responsibility,” said Mayor David Black.
“Our city is able to reduce its levy, while continuing investments in our infrastructure and adding staff vital to maintaining our high level of service as we grow.”
The proposed budget will reduce Papillion’s property tax levy by 2% to $0.44 per $100 of assessed valuation while aligning with established City Council goals, including nine new full-time positions in various departments; $2.5 million for street reconstruction and repair; and various capital improvement projects. As proposed, a home valued at $200,000 should expect to pay $880.
Community Betterment Fund projects funded by KENO revenue include a small POW/MIA/KIA memorial at Veterans Park, two new B-Cycle stations at the Prairie Queen and Walnut Creek recreation areas, and continuing neighborhood park improvements.
Of the City of Papillion’s general fund, 18.1% comes from property tax, and 35% funded by sales tax. Sales tax revenues for the coming year are budgeted at a 2% increase. Total preliminary assessed valuation of Papillion is approximately $2.82 billion, an 8% increase from last year, primarily the result of new building and development.
Meanwhile, in a presentation to the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education, Assistant Superintendent of Business Brett Richards said expected expenditures for 2021-2022 are estimated at $133 million, while revenues are expected to be $133,651,878.
Overall, PLCS has an allowable budget authority of $152,253,085, a 3.3% increase from 2020-2021. The expected overall tax levy will be $1.28502, continuing a downward trend. To compare, the levy in 2018-2019 was $1.3050. As proposed, a home valued at $200,000 should expect to pay $2,560.
Of note, federal funding is up 27% in this budget, notably funding from the America Cares Act. Spending on Special Education will go up by 4.5%. There will also be additional spending for custodial positions, and student transportation costs are expected to rise as well. The first budget hearing will be Aug. 23 at 6 p.m.
In other action, the board approved changes and updates in language to PLCS Policy 6000 (instruction.)