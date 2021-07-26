Papillion Historical Musical to have World Premiere

“The Accidental Papillion Teen Time Travel: A Papillion 150 Musical” has its world premiere Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. at the Papillion Landing.
Produced by the Papillion La Vista Arts Network (PLAN), a nonprofit group providing theater experience for Sarpy County’s elementary and middle school students, the original and historically accurate production highlights six stories of Papillion’s history.
With a cast of 39 attendees of PLAN’s Summer Arts Camp, ranging in age from seven- to 14-years-old, the musical is one of the few items remaining from the pandemic-delayed Papillion 150 celebration.
The 23rd summer production by PLAN, the show tells the story of a bored group of students at a post-pandemic party at Graley’s Creamery. A mysterious janitor suggests to the kids they explore an old Papillion Times printing press next door.
By listening to an “ancient” Sony Walkman, the students are transported in time. They meet the French fur traders who named the area in 1714; Dr. David Beadle, founder of the first drug store in Papillion, who convinced the townspeople to invest in a Union Pacific railroad depot; and the ‘20s chicken-stealing scam artists, the Quakenbush detectives.
All real stories, drawn from research done by PLAN founder Deborah Bowers Kippley, who spent time combing through books and research available at the Sarpy County Museum. PLAN’s playwright Brian Guehring, who also serves as Playwright in Residence and Education Director of the Omaha Theater Company, selected the stories and wrote the script.
“We sent it down to Ben Justman, (executive) director at the Sarpy County Museum, who checked it for historical accuracy,” Kippley said.
Two of the show’s songs were written for Papillion’s 100th birthday celebration in 1970 by Rev. Don Marsh of St. Paul’s Methodist Church. Other songs are period pieces selected by Music Director Rachel Stevens. The production also features music by composer Elliott Lockwood and choreography by Shelby Weiss. Guehring and Anna Howard direct the musical.
Since Kippley founded the Papillion La Vista Arts Network in 1998, there have been 30 productions, giving hundreds of students the chance to perform.
“There are so many opportunities for kids to participate in sports, and not the same opportunities to participate in music or theater,” she said. “It was a desire for there to be an arts option.”
Kippley said some students find “their people” in arts programs that they don’t find in other places.
PLAN received nonprofit status in 2003, and has consistently received Arts Learning grants from the Nebraska Arts Council.
Thursday and Friday’s World Premiere performances of “The Accidental Papillion Teen Time Travel: A Papillion 150 Musical” are free. Donations are accepted, and there will be a bake sale. The Papillion Landing is located at 1046 W. Lincoln St. in Papillion.