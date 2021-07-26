Papillion Historical Musical to have World Premiere

“The Accidental Papillion Teen Time Travel: A Papillion 150 Musical” has its world premiere Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. at the Papillion Landing.

Produced by the Papillion La Vista Arts Network (PLAN), a nonprofit group providing theater experience for Sarpy County’s elementary and middle school students, the original and historically accurate production highlights six stories of Papillion’s history.

With a cast of 39 attendees of PLAN’s Summer Arts Camp, ranging in age from seven- to 14-years-old, the musical is one of the few items remaining from the pandemic-delayed Papillion 150 celebration.

The 23rd summer production by PLAN, the show tells the story of a bored group of students at a post-pandemic party at Graley’s Creamery. A mysterious janitor suggests to the kids they explore an old Papillion Times printing press next door.

By listening to an “ancient” Sony Walkman, the students are transported in time. They meet the French fur traders who named the area in 1714; Dr. David Beadle, founder of the first drug store in Papillion, who convinced the townspeople to invest in a Union Pacific railroad depot; and the ‘20s chicken-stealing scam artists, the Quakenbush detectives.