Papillion Hospital cuts ribbon

Hospital Facility Administrator Eric Johnson and Director of Surgical Services Dr. Demetrio Aguilar cut the ribbon May 26 on the region’s newest health care provider, the Papillion Family Hospital, located at 529 Pinnacle Circle (72nd and Cornhusker Highway.)

It has a sister facility in the Family Hospital at Millard, both part of Family Hospital Systems based in Texas. Johnson said every location has a different mission, focused on the community’s needs in a neighborhood hospital with a full range of medical services.