Papillion La Vista Community School Board Recap

The Papillion La Vista Community School Board of Education met and discussed the following at its May 10 meeting.
- PLCS Superintendent Andrew Rikli recognized:
Papillion-La Vista South High School’s Hailey Nourse as the 2021 Al Neuharth Free Spirit & Journalism representative for Nebraska.
PLSHS’s Luke Schmiesing and Sara Johnson are the first-place winners of the Educators Rising State Leadership Conference Competition in Children’s Literature Pre-K.
Papillion-La Vista High School is the Class A Team State Champions for Journalism. PLHS’s Izzy Fonfara Drewel and Anthony Rubek, and PLSHS’s Krystin Collins, Ben Erickson, and Alyna Kustka were individual state champions for Journalism.
Dr. Tammy Voisin was recognized as Nebraska’s New Special Education Director of the Year.
Rikli also thanked student council representatives Maddy Delos Reyes, Grace Khayati and Roshu Senthil of PLHS, and Luke Schmiesing and Emily Ashburn from PLSHS for their monthly presentations of school activities to the Board.
- Rikili and all board members congratulated graduating seniors, as well as all staff and students for their commitment through the last school year. The last day of school for PLCS is May 21. The first day of the 2021-22 school year is Aug. 12.
- The board approved the Action by Consent Items: The meeting agenda, bills, out of state travel and personnel items as presented. The April 26 board meeting minutes were also approved.
- The board approved a contract with First Student Inc for alternate bid 1 to provide district transportation services for the PLCS. They also delegated authority to the board president, Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services or a designee to negotiate, sign, execute and deliver such contract, approve any warranted changes, approve any additional routes, pay the invoices, and take all other action necessary.
- Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum – Instruction Shureen Seery spoke on the allocation of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplement Appropriations. There have been three allocations of ESSER & CARES Stimulus Funding. In the first round, the district received $400,000, all of which was directed to purchasing new technology for students. With round 2, the $1.3 million appropriation will be used for additional technology, upgrades of instructional projection equipment, Data Dashboard, Sub/Staff coverage expenses, additional summer school resources, and academic intervention extensions. The third funding allocation hasn’t been finalized.
- Eight community members asked the board to reevaluate the district’s mask mandate. Board member Marcus Madler said masks would continue to be worn until the end of school on Friday.