Papillion La Vista Community School Board Recap

- The board approved the Action by Consent Items: The meeting agenda, bills, out of state travel and personnel items as presented. The April 26 board meeting minutes were also approved.

- The board approved a contract with First Student Inc for alternate bid 1 to provide district transportation services for the PLCS. They also delegated authority to the board president, Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services or a designee to negotiate, sign, execute and deliver such contract, approve any warranted changes, approve any additional routes, pay the invoices, and take all other action necessary.

- Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum – Instruction Shureen Seery spoke on the allocation of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplement Appropriations. There have been three allocations of ESSER & CARES Stimulus Funding. In the first round, the district received $400,000, all of which was directed to purchasing new technology for students. With round 2, the $1.3 million appropriation will be used for additional technology, upgrades of instructional projection equipment, Data Dashboard, Sub/Staff coverage expenses, additional summer school resources, and academic intervention extensions. The third funding allocation hasn’t been finalized.

- Eight community members asked the board to reevaluate the district’s mask mandate. Board member Marcus Madler said masks would continue to be worn until the end of school on Friday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.