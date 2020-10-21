Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education meeting recap

The Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education at its Oct. 12 meeting:
- District parent, Christian Fischer approached the board to discuss the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and clear masks in our schools. Fischer thanked the board for requiring masks during school. She asked the district to hire deaf educators for deaf and hearing-impaired
- students. Fischer is asking that staff wear clear masks for the hearing-impaired students.
- Luke Schmiesing and Emily Ashburn, representatives from Papillion La Vista South High School, presented a report for the student council.
- Superintenden
- t, Dr. Andrew Rikli provided a report of highlights and activities he has attended this past month.
- Action by Consent items were approved.
- Rikli introduced Scott Keene of Piper Sandler and Company to present on the district’s general obligation and refunding bonds, series 2020B. The District will need additional funding to facilitate the bond construction schedule over the 2021 fiscal year. Action will be asked of the Board during the October 26 regular meeting of the Board.
- Rikli on behalf of Doug Lewis shared the proposed changes to the district’s fundraising policies.
- Rikli brought to the Board’s attention a request that has been made by Offutt School Liaison, Michelle Pridell. Pridell has contacted the District about the possibility of expanding the relationship between Offutt Air Base and the Papillion La Vista Community Schools. USAF Colonel Dayton has respectfully requested that PLCS consider allowing a representative to attend future board of education meetings once a month as a nonvoting, military advisor. Board members agreed to have further discussion at a subcommittee meeting.
For more details and meeting meeting minutes: https://www.plcschools.org/domain/35.
