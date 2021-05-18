Papillion La Vista Community Schools elementary schools compete in Battle of the Books

Papillion La Vista Community Schools elementary schools recently held a district-wide Battle of the Books competition.
The competition consisted of an extracurricular group of fifth and sixth grade students who read 20 chapter books, wrote literal questions, and competed against other teams. Each team had four members, and each member read and became an expert on five books throughout the year. Teams battled within their own schools to make it to the district’s event.
The Battle of the Books featured Rumsey Station, Portal, Prairie Queen, and Ashbury, who competed over Zoom this year. Prairie Queen triumphed as champions, with Rumsey Station as the runner-up.