Papillion-La Vista High School, Platteview High School Collegiate Signings
Below is a list of area high school athletes who signed with colleges:

Papillion-La Vista: Jordyn Bahl, Oklahoma softball; Brooke Dumont, South Dakota State softball; Mia Jarecki, South Dakota State softball; Maggie Vasa, Iowa softball; Norah Sis, Creighton volleyball; Logan Jeffus, Louisiana-Monroe volleyball; Mykena Turner, South Dakota State soccer; Sydney Taake, UNO golf; Ethan Neil, Creighton tennis; Bailee Lampman, Sioux Falls softball; Kate Voisin, Missouri Western softball; Kaylee Wagner, Washburn softball; Jenna Hoelscher, Missouri Western softball; Kaela Lorenzen, Southwest Minnesota State swimming; Claudia Wilson, Midland soccer; Patrick Zeller, Concordia baseball; Gabby Sinnett, College of St. Mary golf

Platteview: Tyler Riley, Peru State basketball; Aubreigh Burley, Southwestern CC softball.

