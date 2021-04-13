Papillion-La Vista High School senior records perfect score on ACT

In addition to his overall preparation for the test as a result of his high school classes, Vu said he completed “a lot” of practice tests, which are widely available on the internet. He did not, however, have any special tutoring that is available to students who can afford the cost when preparing for the test.

Vu’s perfect score on the ACT was clearly not a fluke. Students are allowed to take the actual ACT test more than once if they so desire, with only the highest test score being forwarded to colleges and universities as part of the application process. Vu initially took the ACT when he was a junior, at which time he scored 35 out of 36 possible points.

Vu also took the Scholastic Aptitude Test — the SAT — last August, another test used in the college-enrollment process. One of the primary differences between the SAT and the ACT is that the ACT includes a science section, and the SAT does not. Although the SAT tests scientific skills through some of the other sections, it does not have a dedicated science portion like the ACT.

His score on the SAT was 1,570, just shy of the 1,600 that constitutes a perfect score. Both his ACT and SAT scores were forwarded to admission officials at MIT.