Papillion-La Vista Schools to open amidst rising pandemic fears

While the Papillion La Vista Community Schools’ plan to open the 2021–2022 academic year emphasizes the need to return to “business as usual,” board members and PLCS staff made clear the strategy introduced last Monday is fluid.

“This is our plan as of July 12, 2021,” said PLCS Superintendent Andy Rikli. “Things can and probably will change between now and the start of school. Infection rates could go up. The Delta variant could become more problematic than we think. There a hundred things that can and likely will happen.”

As if on cue, things have changed.

In introducing the school opening plan, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Shureen Seery referred to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department website as tracking 20 cases of COVID-19 in Sarpy and Cass Counties as of Monday evening. By Saturday, SCHD reported the number had reached 54 cases, with 50 in Sarpy County. Of those, 21 were in the Papillion-La Vista school district.

Further, half of the 54 cases were under the age of 40, and seven cases were school-aged children between five- to 19 years old. Sarpy County follows a nationwide trend, with the Center for Disease Control reporting a 70% increase in coronavirus infections in one week.