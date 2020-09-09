Papillion Landing getting back to normal

After several stages of re-opening, the Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center is starting to get back to normal.

Everything at Papillion Landing is open now at reduced hours and capacity. The facility does close two hours earlier each day then normal.

Assistant Director and Facility Manager Tim Moran said in an email to the Papillion Times, the only thing Papillion Landing has not opened back up is the free usage of the community gymnasium and birthday party rentals.

“We hope to open both of those soon, otherwise we are open and taking daily admissions for those that do not have memberships,” Moran said. “We are starting to see more activity here and members are starting to come back more and more each and every day.”

He said Papillion Landing has been starting to get more facility rentals and events.

These rentals and events must all comply with the Nebraska Department of Health and Sarpy County directed health measures.

Papillion Landing has also hosted its first weddings and receptions at the facility.

Papillion Landing staff takes temperatures at the door and the facility now requires masks for all visitors and staff when not partaking in physical activity.

“We have added more hand sanitizer stations all throughout the building, limited the number of participants in fitness classes, and the number of patrons in all areas of the facility,” Moran said. “Our custodial staff now cleans and sanitizes all areas multiple times throughout the day and have purchased special sanitizing sprayers to help with the larger areas of the facility.”