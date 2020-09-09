Papillion Landing getting back to normal

After several stages of re-opening, the Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center is starting to get back to normal.
Everything at Papillion Landing is open now at reduced hours and capacity. The facility does close two hours earlier each day then normal.
Assistant Director and Facility Manager Tim Moran said in an email to the Papillion Times, the only thing Papillion Landing has not opened back up is the free usage of the community gymnasium and birthday party rentals.
“We hope to open both of those soon, otherwise we are open and taking daily admissions for those that do not have memberships,” Moran said. “We are starting to see more activity here and members are starting to come back more and more each and every day.”
He said Papillion Landing has been starting to get more facility rentals and events.
These rentals and events must all comply with the Nebraska Department of Health and Sarpy County directed health measures.
Papillion Landing has also hosted its first weddings and receptions at the facility.
Papillion Landing staff takes temperatures at the door and the facility now requires masks for all visitors and staff when not partaking in physical activity.
“We have added more hand sanitizer stations all throughout the building, limited the number of participants in fitness classes, and the number of patrons in all areas of the facility,” Moran said. “Our custodial staff now cleans and sanitizes all areas multiple times throughout the day and have purchased special sanitizing sprayers to help with the larger areas of the facility.”
All staff are required to help with sanitizing high touch surfaces several times a day.
The Digital Library is open from Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 5p.m.
The Digital Library at Papillion Landing is separated into two main spaces: The Digital Library Classroom and the Interactive Lab.
There is also access to Sump Memorial library’s digital content (eBooks, digital audiobooks, magazines and newspapers, etc.) and digital resources (Ancestry, Testing and Education Resource Center, etc.).
The Interactive Lab is focused on a mission to provide a destination for Papillion youth to gather and explore technology and gaming.
The Digital Classroom has access to computers for all your basic computer needs as well as printing. It also has a 3D printer as well as STEM Kits available for check out along with a variety of other options.
Moran said Papillion Landing is basically at 50% capacity and staff control each area separately.
“We only allow so many at one time in the different spaces of the facility to help with the social distancing.,” Moran said.
Papillion Landing ask that all patrons keep six feet apart from each other unless they are part of a family.
