Papillion Landing softball complex getting closer to completion

Papillion Lansing is getting closer to finishing its softball complex addition that began construction earlier in the year.

The softball complex along with a soccer field and additional parking will be added to the north and northeast of the field house.

Work on the softball complex will be done by Aug. 31, according to the contract.

Tim said it should be completed by October 1 but the field won’t be available to use until the spring due to the grass being grown in still.

The softball complex consist of four fields with lights, scoreboards and a centralized concession stand.

The fields were originally planned for phase two of four phases for Papillion Landing, but savings allowed the city to fit the fields into the first phase.

The original contract for phase one was for $48.37 million, and the new agreement allows for a budget of up to $50.83 million. The fields were expected to cost about $5.7 million and the city will save more than $3 million by including them in the first phase.

Papillion Landing is located at 1022 W. Lincoln St.

