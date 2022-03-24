 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Papillion man charged with abandoning or cruelly neglecting animals

A Papillion man has been charged in a warrant with seven felony counts of abandoning or cruelly neglecting animals. 

Edward Luben, 56, was booked into jail on Wednesday, March 23 on those felonies and five misdemeanor charges.

In December 2021, the Nebraska Humane Society and Papillion Police Department served a search warrant at Luben's house near 84th Street and Centennial Road to recover evidence of animal neglect.

Officials seized and removed 665 animals from the home, including exotic birds, reptiles, amphibians and mammals. About 70 of the 665 animals were found dead during the search, and two animals had to be euthanized due to the extent of their injuries, officials said. The Nebraska Humane Society evaluated and treated the surviving animals.

“These animals were living in deplorable conditions," said Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Dominique Jones. "Many of them were severely malnourished or had physical impairments due to their living conditions. The fact that so many of the animals survived is a testament the Nebraska Humane Society’s work."

People with information about possible animal abuse or neglect may contact the Nebraska Humane Society at 402-444-7800, ext. 1.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

