Papillion man part of Air Mail Service Commemoration

Bill Moore is retired, but has certainly kept himself busy over the past several months organizing an event to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. Transcontinental Air Mail Service.
Moore said Omaha was one of the important airmail fields the postal system used in the 1920s where Aksarben Village is today.
“I got to wondering where all the other fields are so I started researching and looking for where those were and I came across the realization that, Oh my God, this is the hundredth anniversary of the transcontinental air airmail service,” Moore said.
He realized no other organization was planning any sort of event for the 100th ear anniversary for the airmail service set out to change that.
Moore eventually tracked down all 16 air fields, most of which are not in existence today and have been left to become grass or were repurposed into another building.
“I thought, well, if nobody is doing it, what if I could recruit a bunch of volunteer pilots to fly each one of those 16 legs and I was able to end up with about 40 pilots who said they’d be willing to do it,” Moore said.
The planes being flown by the volunteers include a variety of aircraft such as a Beechcraft Bonanza, a 182 Skylane and one twin engine plane.
Moore said the pilots are always in contact with air traffic control and he has been in charge of pointing the planes in the right direction.
He said there was recognition for the 25th anniversary of the airmail service but not one as extensive as he planned for the 100th anniversary.
“This is the only one where we actually having private pilots fly each one of those legs that the airmail flew in 1920,” Moore said.
He said commemorating the airmail service is important because original transcontinental airmail service eventually lead to the creation of modern airline technology that people enjoy today on modern aircraft.
“The guys that made that possible were in 1920, the equivalent, I would say of probably Columbus crossing the Atlantic or the Apollo guys going to the moon,” Moore said.
He said the equipment back in 1920 was primitive and often the best road map for pilots would be to use the railroad to help with navigation if it were visible.
“All the things that we just kind of take for granted, those guys pioneered and out of the 200 airmail pilots that the post office hired between 1918 and I think the last one was 1927, 34 of those guys died, a couple of them actually were based here in Omaha,” Moore said.
Flying started earlier this month and the project aims to transfer from plane-to-plane a ceremonial sack of commemorative letters and post cards, not unlike the one sent in 1918.
Adjunct to this, the project hopes that each community that once hosted a U.S. airmail landing field will issue a proclamation noting the historic significance their predecessors played in this nationally important and extremely risky venture.
The flight directory can be followed along at airmail100.com/airfields.
