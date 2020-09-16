Papillion man part of Air Mail Service Commemoration

Moore said the pilots are always in contact with air traffic control and he has been in charge of pointing the planes in the right direction.

He said there was recognition for the 25th anniversary of the airmail service but not one as extensive as he planned for the 100th anniversary.

“This is the only one where we actually having private pilots fly each one of those legs that the airmail flew in 1920,” Moore said.

He said commemorating the airmail service is important because original transcontinental airmail service eventually lead to the creation of modern airline technology that people enjoy today on modern aircraft.

“The guys that made that possible were in 1920, the equivalent, I would say of probably Columbus crossing the Atlantic or the Apollo guys going to the moon,” Moore said.

He said the equipment back in 1920 was primitive and often the best road map for pilots would be to use the railroad to help with navigation if it were visible.

“All the things that we just kind of take for granted, those guys pioneered and out of the 200 airmail pilots that the post office hired between 1918 and I think the last one was 1927, 34 of those guys died, a couple of them actually were based here in Omaha,” Moore said.