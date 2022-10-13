Papillion man pleads guilty to animal abuse; 665 animals were removed from home

A Papillion man pleaded guilty Tuesday, Oct. 11, to three counts of felony cruelty to animals resulting in death.

Edward Luben, 57, agreed to enter the guilty pleas in Sarpy County District Court in exchange for the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office dismissing nine other charges of cruelty to animals, including four felonies.

Luben, who is free on bail, faces up to six years in prison when he is sentenced in January.

In December 2021, the Nebraska Humane Society and Papillion Police Department served a search warrant at Luben’s house near 84th Street and Centennial Road to recover evidence of animal neglect.

Officials seized and removed 665 animals from the home, including exotic birds, reptiles, amphibians and mammals. About 70 of the 665 animals were found dead during the search, and two animals had to be euthanized due to the extent of their injuries.

The Nebraska Humane Society evaluated and treated the surviving animals.

“These animals were living in deplorable conditions,” Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Dominique Jones said at the time. “Many of them were severely malnourished or had physical impairments due to their living conditions. The fact that so many of the animals survived is a testament to the Nebraska Humane Society’s work.”

People with information about possible animal abuse or neglect may contact the Nebraska Humane Society at 402-444-7800, ext. 1.