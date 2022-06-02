Papillion native and longtime basketball coach Bob Kremke dies at 88

Bob Kremke played or coached boys basketball in every small-town gym in eastern Nebraska over four decades, then had a second act with girls basketball.

The Papillion native, who was an all-stater in basketball at Millard and pitched at NU, died Tuesday. He was 88 and had been a longtime Arlington resident. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Salem Lutheran Church in Fontanelle, Nebraska.

Kremke’s unofficial career coaching record was 310-235. He began at Weeping Water, winning four district titles in five years and the Class C title in 1961. He went to Papillion and led the Monarchs to two district titles in five years before becoming high school principal in 1969.

He was athletic director at Millard, then returned to coaching at Arlington for five years (1973-78, with an 82-22 record). Later coaching stints were at Plattsmouth for three years and Bennington for four.

“Bob Kremke (is) a conniver,’’ a Fremont Tribune article began in 1976. “He’s tricky, sneaky, wily, stern, complimentary and low key or high key, depending on the situation. All of the above are reasons why Kremke is one of the most respected coaches in the Fremont area.”

When not in education, Kremke ran taverns in Papillion and later in Arlington and worked as a commodities broker in Lexington.

He returned to teaching at age 67 in 2000 when he was going to renew his teaching certificate and read about a social studies opening at Louisville. From 2004-07, he coached Louisville’s girls.

"Everybody kind of wondered about it," longtime friend Steve Daniell said in a 2006 World-Herald article. "But I don't know if it's totally different for him coaching girls. He has them competing extremely hard. He's not exactly easy on them, either."

Kremke was the leading scorer on Millard’s 1951 Class D state championship basketball team. The previous summer, he pitched Millard to the Class A title in American Legion baseball and a spot in the regionals at Hastings.

While at NU from 1951 to 1957, with a two-year break for military services during the Korean War, he played basketball and pitched. His baseball teammates included Husker football great Bobby Reynolds and future Elkhorn Mount Michael coaching legend Jim Kane.

Kremke’s wife of 58 years, the former Charleen Peters, died in 2017. Survivors include daughter Donnette Kremke-Bastian, granddaughters Charlsie and Madison Bastian and special friend Norma Heldt.​