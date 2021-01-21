Papillion Police Chief resigns

The Papillion Police Department is in search of a new police chief following Chief Scott Lyons’ resignation.

Lyons submitted his resignation after accepting the same position in Belton, Missouri.

Lyons has served Papillion since 2015.

Papillion Mayor David Black thanked Lyons for his service and wished him well in the future.

“Scott has expertly led the Papillion Police Department and achieved many accomplishments in his six years,” Black said in a released statement. “He has sharpened the department’s focus on community-oriented policing and led PPD to achieving the reputable CALEA accreditation. I thank him for his impact and wish him well in his new role.”

Deputy Chief Chris Whitted will serve as Interim Chief while the city searches for someone to fill the position.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.