Papillion Police labor day enforcement

The Papillion Police Department is participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign near Labor Day weekend.

Residents will see increased enforcement on the roads with zero tolerance for those who drive impaired.

In Nebraska, there were more than 1,540 alcohol-related crashes last year.

That is at least four alcohol-related crashes every day of the week.

Drunk driving accounted for approximately 30% of the motor vehicle traffic deaths in 2019.

The Papillion Police Department recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

• Even if an individual has had only one alcoholic beverage, it is recommended to designate a sober driver, use a ride sharing service or call a friend to get home safely.

• Report drunk drivers by calling 911, the police department, or dial *55 to report an impaired driver.

• Take the keys away and make arrangements for any friends that are about to drink and drive.

This operation is made possible through a grant from the NDOT Highway Safety Office. Anyone with questions about this enforcement effort can be directed to Lt. Orin Orchard with the PPD at 402-597-2035.

