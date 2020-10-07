Papillion Police release results of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative

The Papillion Police Department recently released statistics from an enforcement campaign aimed at reducing impaired driving and traffic accidents related to alcohol and drug use.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over program was conducted in conjunction with the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office. It was part of a national campaign to deter impaired driving. Enforcement efforts took place over three weekends in the evening hours between Aug. 21 and Sept. 7, including Labor Day weekend.

Grant money from the initiative made it possible for Papillion police officers to staff an additional 87.5 hours of enforcement during this time. According to Papillion police, the action taken was “significant” and resulted in the following figures:

● 131 traffic contacts

● 13 DUI alcohol arrests

● five misdemeanor drug-related arrests

● one felony drug-related arrest

● one minor in possession charge

● three open container citations

● two seat belt citations

● 72 speeding citations and warnings