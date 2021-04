The Papillion Singing Seniors are expanding their group and will hold an informal “get to know the group and what they do” event at 10 a.m. April 27.

The event will be held at the 55+ Club at Papillion Landing, 1046 W. Lincoln St. Anyone who “can carry a tune, has a lively spirit” and is available on Tuesdays in encouraged to attend. The group is particularly looking for couples and men.