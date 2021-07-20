Papillion veteran wins Celebrate Freedom Award

“I have taken three oaths to the U.S. Constitution in my lifetime. First was when I graduated high school early and enlisted in the United States Army as a Cavalry Scout for three years. The second oath I took is when I graduated from the fire academy to serve as a Firefighter/Paramedic for the City of Omaha for 13 years. The third time I took the oath is when I chose to serve as a Nurse Anesthetist in federal service to the Veterans Administration.

“These three oaths to the U.S. Constitution are a testament to my lifetime of service to this nation (U.S. Army), its local citizens (Firefighter) and our veterans (Nurse Anesthetist at the VA). I believe service to the nation can take place at any one time in a person’s life or throughout their lives.

“I have chosen to serve the nation on multiple occasions because of the deep sense of duty. Duty to preserve the sacrifices of those before me (U.S. Army). Duty to protect the life and property of those in my local community as a Firefighter/Paramedic. Lastly, duty to care for those veterans who served before me, with me and after my service in the military as a Nurse Anesthetist at the Veterans Administration.