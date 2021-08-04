Papillion woman busts science stereotypes

Projects include lessons in building with blueprints and wooden boxes, seeing how gears interact, and creating structural designs with magnetic tiles. Or not.

“Sometimes, they just don’t want to have rules to follow," Weaver said. "They just want to explore and get their hands dirty and do it on their own. I want this to be something they can learn and discover on their own.

“I want to spark their love of learning, even if it doesn’t lead toward STEM. But I hope it leads toward STEM. I want them to see how cool it can be.”

The 2020 PLSHS graduate studies civil engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology. Her passion for science and education extend to the Girl Scouts. She is a lifetime member, and served on the Girl Scout Advisory Group for four years. Weaver embraces the Girl Scout Law’s pledge to “make the world a better place.”

Through Girl Scouts, she said she learned life skills, has been able to travel abroad, and networked with Scouts from around the world. The STEM-for-all project would not have come about without Scouting.

“I have a support system of women who believe in me,” Weaver said. “They have always been right by my side.”