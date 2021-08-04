Papillion woman busts science stereotypes

Papillion’s Brynnleigh Weaver is a scientific mythbuster who doesn’t blow-up cars. She blows up stereotypes.
The biggest myth she takes head-on is that science is hard. Specifically, science is hard for girls. In response, Weaver created the STEM-for-All play kits. This STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) project, a collaboration with the Papillion Public Library, earned Weaver the Gold Award from the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. It is the Girl Scouts' highest achievement.
While the kits are for all children, Weaver addresses the long-standing problem of gender inequality in scientific training. As a student in the STEM Academy at Papillion-La Vista South High School, she saw the number of girls who started in the academy with her decrease every year. Even before high school, she said, studies show girls’ interest in the sciences wane around the end of elementary school.
Her summer work with young children at the Papillion Kids Club and Papillion Montessori provided inspiration. Weaver’s interactive projects for preschool and up lets kids discover new ideas through play, without feeling as if they are being forced to learn. The kits demonstrate basic STEM theories, reaching educational outcomes while having fun.
“I felt that if I introduced them to the concepts and what was happening at an earlier age, I hoped to show them there’s a pathway before everyone starts telling them ‘this is not a path for girls,” Weaver said.
Projects include lessons in building with blueprints and wooden boxes, seeing how gears interact, and creating structural designs with magnetic tiles. Or not.
“Sometimes, they just don’t want to have rules to follow," Weaver said. "They just want to explore and get their hands dirty and do it on their own. I want this to be something they can learn and discover on their own.
“I want to spark their love of learning, even if it doesn’t lead toward STEM. But I hope it leads toward STEM. I want them to see how cool it can be.”
The 2020 PLSHS graduate studies civil engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology. Her passion for science and education extend to the Girl Scouts. She is a lifetime member, and served on the Girl Scout Advisory Group for four years. Weaver embraces the Girl Scout Law’s pledge to “make the world a better place.”
Through Girl Scouts, she said she learned life skills, has been able to travel abroad, and networked with Scouts from around the world. The STEM-for-all project would not have come about without Scouting.
“I have a support system of women who believe in me,” Weaver said. “They have always been right by my side.”
In a press statement, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska CEO Fran Marshall praised Weaver and the 18 other Gold Award Winners.