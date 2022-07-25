Papillion woman pleads no contest to assault in death of husband

A Papillion woman previously charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of her husband pleaded no contest Friday to reduced charges of first-degree assault and evidence tampering.

Anne Valgora, 52, will be sentenced in October on the two felonies.

In June 2019, her husband, 55-year-old Steven Olson, was found dead in the home he shared with Valgora. He had been shot in the head through a pillow.

Prosecutors alleged at the time that Valgora killed Olson because he had stopped paying her a monthly allowance. She also was the sole beneficiary of Olson’s life insurance policy.

That information led the court to upgrade Valgora’s charges from second-degree to first-degree premeditated murder. She also was charged with using a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with physical evidence.

The case was set to be heard in front of a jury beginning July 5, 2022, but a motion for continuance was granted last month.

Then on Friday, Valgora pleaded no contest to the amended charges of first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies. The firearms charge was dropped.

Valgora faces a maximum of 52 years in prison on both counts with a minimum sentence of one year on the assault charge.