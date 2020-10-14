Papillon Landing reopens with normal hours; patrons asked to wear masks and observe social distancing measures

On Oct. 12, Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center and Field House initiated Phase 4 of its opening guidelines.
Facility hours returned to normal, but social distancing and mask requirements remain in place. All areas are limited to seventy-five percent capacity.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, all counties in the state are now in Phase 4 of its directed health measures with the exception of Lancaster, which will remain in Phase 3 of the reopening plans.
Updated information and guidelines for Papillion Landing include:
- Hours of operation returned to normal this week. The pool closes one hour prior to facility closing.
- Social distancing and mask rules remain in place.
- Community gym is open to the general public and members. The general public must apply for a free community pass in order to gain entrance into the building. Non-members can purchase daily admissions, day passes and punch cards.
- All areas are available at seventy-five percent capacity. Birthday party rentals will be available on a limited basis.
- Child-watch is open with limited capacity and reservations are recommended.
- 55+ Club is open with limited capacity on a first-come-first-served basis. Patrons are asked to enter and exit through the 55+ Club door, complete a health questionnaire and have their temperature taken at the entrance.
- The interactive lab and digital library is open.
- The field house is open and reservations must be made in advance.
For more information on the Papillion Landing COVID-19 guidelines visit: papillion.org/957/covid-19-updates.
