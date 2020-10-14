 Skip to main content
Papillon Landing reopens with normal hours; patrons asked to wear masks and observe social distancing measures
Kathy Andersen, Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center’s administrative assistant, works on the computer. Hand sanitizer was placed throughout the facility to keep patrons safe when it reopened in June.

On Oct. 12, Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center and Field House initiated Phase 4 of its opening guidelines.

Facility hours returned to normal, but social distancing and mask requirements remain in place. All areas are limited to seventy-five percent capacity.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, all counties in the state are now in Phase 4 of its directed health measures with the exception of Lancaster, which will remain in Phase 3 of the reopening plans.

Updated information and guidelines for Papillion Landing include:

  • Hours of operation returned to normal this week. The pool closes one hour prior to facility closing.
  • Social distancing and mask rules remain in place.
  • Community gym is open to the general public and members. The general public must apply for a free community pass in order to gain entrance into the building. Non-members can purchase daily admissions, day passes and punch cards.
  • All areas are available at seventy-five percent capacity. Birthday party rentals will be available on a limited basis.
  • Child-watch is open with limited capacity and reservations are recommended.
  • 55+ Club is open with limited capacity on a first-come-first-served basis. Patrons are asked to enter and exit through the 55+ Club door, complete a health questionnaire and have their temperature taken at the entrance.
  • The interactive lab and digital library is open.
  • The field house is open and reservations must be made in advance.

For more information on the Papillion Landing COVID-19 guidelines visit: papillion.org/957/covid-19-updates.

