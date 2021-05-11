Papio Bay readies for 2021 season

Papio Bay Aquatic Center will kick off the 2021 season on May 29.

Hours of operation will be Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 6:30 p.m.

The last day open to the public will be Aug. 8.

Daily admission prices are $5.75 for adults age 17 and older; $4.75 for ages 3 to 16; $3.75 for adults 55 and older. Season passes are available for special rates to Papillion residents.

Punch cards offer 10 visits for one price per age group: $42.75 for youth ages 3 to 16 and $51.75 for adults ages 17 and up.

Papio Bay, located at 815 E. Halleck St., accepts cash or credit card.

Papio Bay is still in need of lifeguards to operate additional programming outside of normal hours of operation.

For more information, visit papillion.org/647.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.