Papio-La Vista choir in quarantine

Sixty-three members of a Papillion-La Vista High School choir and their instructors have been asked to quarantine until after Labor Day because five COVID-19 cases were linked to the choir, a district spokeswoman said Aug. 27.
Spokeswoman Annette Eyman said the district hasn’t established whether the spread was caused by singing or things the students were doing outside of school. The students wear masks while singing.
Researchers nationally have been looking at whether choirs and wind instruments in a band or orchestra might contribute to spread through the exhaling of tiny aerosol droplets.
Preliminary results of one study found that singers produce aerosol that varies with consonants, vowels and intensity and that aerosol emission is reduced when singers wear surgical-style masks.
