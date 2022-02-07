Papio South's Claire Busch wins girls singles state bowling title

LINCOLN — A third-place finish at last year's state bowling tournament helped drive Claire Busch to a championship.
The senior from Papillion-La Vista South won the girls state singles title Monday, defeating sophomore Jersi Jensen of Wayne 449-320 in the two-game final. Busch, who carries a 205 average, rolled a 232 in the first game and 217 in the second.
"Winning state definitely was a goal after last year," she said. "I came out here and played with confidence."
Busch said making it as far as she did in 2021 prepared her for this year's state tourney at Sun Valley Lanes.
"It definitely helped calm my nerves," she said. "I was able to stay cool, calm and collected."
The state championship capped off a big season for Busch, who rolled the state's first 300 in varsity competition a few weeks ago. She said she wasn't certain which was a bigger thrill.
"I have to think that one over a little longer," she said.
Busch, seeded fifth in the quarterfinals, defeated Jocelyn Shields of Omaha Westside and Karina Capron of Fremont to reach the final.
The second-seeded Jensen defeated Fremont teammates Lexi Montoya and Haylee Bates to reach the championship match.
In the final, Jensen held a slight advantage after the first few frames before Busch got hot. She had strikes in the fourth and fifth, a spare in the sixth and six more strikes to post a 232-180 win.
Busch kept up the pressure in the second game, striking in three of the first four frames. She had no opens and finished with a 217-140 victory to take the match.
Her father Alan, the Titans' bowling coach, said his daughter was focused and ready to go Monday.
"She deserves this," he said. "She's worked really hard and this has always been her dream."
Claire said she was proud to represent Papio South as the school's first state bowling champion in the second season of varsity competition.
"It's an honor," she said. "The school has been so supportive of bowling and I'm very thankful for that."
Quarterfinals (two-game total):
Karina Capron, Fremont, def. Alexandra Holdsworth, Columbus, 505-380.
Claire Busch, Papillion-La Vista South, def. Jocelyn Shields, Omaha Westside, 509-447.
Haylee Bates, Fremont, def. Brianna Nissen, Wayne, 373-330.
Jersi Jensen, Wayne, def. Lexi Montoya, Fremont, 374-317.
Semifinals:
Busch def. Capron 489-445.
Jensen def. Bates 446-345.
Final:
Busch def. Jensen 449-320.
