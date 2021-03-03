Papio swim and dive teams take seventh in state

The 2021 swimming and diving state championships began on Feb. 25, and spanned the entire weekend as athletes from all over the state competed for medals in various races.

Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South fielded an exceptional team of swimmers and divers for the events, many of whom placed or medaled. Maria Kimpson was the first to receive recognition as her diving was good enough to place 14th, the only PLV/PLVS girl diver to place. Landon Orth also placed for diving in the boys group, taking third with a score of 439.30.

Several other events involved PLV/PLVS medalists: Olivia Dendinger was the 200 IM state champion as she placed first with a time of 2:06.5. Teammate Kaela Lorenzen placed 28th with a time of 2:24.04 in the same event. Dendinger was also a medalist for the 100-yard butterfly with a sixth place finish. Elizabeth Ford, sixth, and Lily Cunningham, seventh, both medaled in the 50-yard freestyle.

The PLV/PLVS team also placed in the girls 200-yard freestyle relay, stealing third place behind the efforts of Ford, L. Cunningham, Gracie Cunningham and Dendinger. Ford, L. Cunningham, Dendinger and Teresa Cavanaugh also earned fourth-place honors in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The PLV/PLVS girls swim and dive team finished in seventh-place overall when the weekend concluded.