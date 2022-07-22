People accused of shooting fireworks at family arrested in Sarpy County

A group of people said to have shot fireworks at a family near 132nd and Harrison Streets on the Fourth of July have been arrested.

At a press conference July 20 at the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office in Papillion, officials announced the arrests of a 40-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman and the woman’s 18-year-old son. An 11-year-old and a 13-year-old thought to have been involved also have been taken into custody.

Both the man and the 18-year-old have been charged with first-degree assault, and the woman has been charged with second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, said Bonnie Moore, chief deputy Sarpy County attorney.

The incident occurred near 135th and Redwood Streets around 7 p.m. July 4. A family sitting outside a house was approached by a few people who shot Roman candles at them. A fight ensued, Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said, and two people were injured.

Davis and Moore said the incident seemed like a random attack.

“It just appears to be a family enjoying some time together, and the unthinkable happened,” Moore said.

Davis said the 40-year-old man is the boyfriend of the 37-year-old woman.

A SWAT team was used to take the man into custody because he has violent offenses on his criminal record. The arrests occurred around 6 a.m., Davis said.

One person who was injured had multiple broken ribs, Davis said, and the other sustained facial injuries that may require additional surgery.