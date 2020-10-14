Peter Goodman, Papillion mayor in the 1990s, dies at 68

“Pete Goodman served as Papillion Mayor during a time when the growth we’ve experienced was just beginning. Those changes presented many unique problems that he guided us through with a vision we’re still experiencing. His willingness to accept changes in “small-town” Papillion has led to many of the events and physical changes that allow us to brag Papillion feels like home even as it continues to grow. He left his mark in ways that will last for years,” wrote city council member, Tom Mumgaard.