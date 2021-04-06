 Skip to main content
Photos: Days on the patio
Photos: Days on the patio

Hailee Sanford of Ralston pets her dog, a 4-year-old Belgian malinois named Bullet, as she sips a beer on the patio outside Kros Strain Brewing in La Vista on Friday, April 2, 2021. Kros Strain neighbors the Pint Nine Brewing Company facility, and the nice weekend weather made the two breweries’ patios a popular spot to have a drink.
Beer lovers and other folks enjoy an evening on the patios of Kros Strain Brewing and Pint Nine Brewing Company in La Vista on Friday, April 2, 2021.
Adam Huggins of Kansas City, Mo., left, and his wife, Libby, enjoy some drinks and food truck fare while playing the Phase 10 card game on the patio outside Kros Strain Brewing in La Vista on Friday, April 2, 2021. Kros Strain neighbors the Pint Nine Brewing Company facility, and the nice weekend weather made the two breweries’ patios a popular spot to have a drink.
From right, Kristi Sklenar enjoys a beer with Nicole Becker and Heather Campagna, all from Papillion, as Sklenar’s dog, Zoe, sits on her lap on the patio outside Kros Strain Brewing in La Vista on Friday, April 2, 2021. Kros Strain neighbors the Pint Nine Brewing Company facility, and the nice weekend weather made the two breweries’ patios a popular spot to have a drink.
From left, Allie and Dan Seeley of Bellevue and Jim and Kerri Goblirch of Gretna enjoy some food truck fare and drinks on the patio outside Pint Nine Brewing Company in La Vista on Friday, April 2, 2021. Pint Nine neighbors the Kros Strain Brewing facility, and the nice weekend weather made the two breweries’ patios a popular spot to have a drink.
From left, Kat Baum of Lincoln, Bryon Duncan of Denton and Hailee and Austin Sanford of Ralston sip some beers on the patio outside Kros Strain Brewing in La Vista as the Sanford’s dog, Bullet, gets some pets on Friday, April 2, 2021. Kros Strain neighbors the Pint Nine Brewing Company facility, and the nice weekend weather made the two breweries’ patios a popular spot to have a drink.
Bullet, a 4-year-old Belgian malinois owned by Hailee and Austin Sanford of Ralston, has a rest on the patio as his owners enjoy a beer with friends outside Kros Strain Brewing in La Vista on Friday, April 2, 2021. Kros Strain neighbors the Pint Nine Brewing Company facility, and the nice weekend weather made the two breweries’ patios a popular spot to have a drink.
