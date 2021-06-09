 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photos: Hickory Hill students create a 'Principal Sundae'
0 comments

Photos: Hickory Hill students create a 'Principal Sundae'

  • 0
Hickory Hill Principal Sundae 1

On May 21, Hickory Hill Huskies created a Principal Sundae to celebrate money raised and time spent reading during a Read-a-Thon. Students had Reading Sponsors who provided donations based on minutes spent reading. Husky students spent 165,974 minutes reading over three weeks, raising $16,517. As a reward for achieving over 100,000 minutes, on the last day of school Principal Monica Thompson let kids cover her in ice cream, chocolate sauce, caramel, strawberry sauce, whipped cream, marshmallows, sprinkles, and cherries. The kids had a blast during the event as each class had three representatives pour on a topping. Highland Dairy donated the ice cream, and even brought out a giant cow to the school. Top readers from each grade received a book from Book Nook in Papillion.
Hickory Hill Principal Sundae 2

Kindergarteners Jaxon Scarpino, Ayzel Carrera, and Elias Hill pour chocolate syrup on Hickory Hill Principal Monica Thompson.
Hickory Hill Principal Sundae 3

Fifth graders Shaela Sutton, McIntyre Longworth, and Adrian Botos put whipped cream on Hickory Hill Principal Monica Thompson.
IHickory Hill Principal Sundae 4

Hickory Hill Principal Monica Thompson enjoys some whipped cream.
Hickory Hill Principal Sundae 5

Sixth-graders Marvela Dagnon, Leah Cherrington, Kedrik Lasley pour maraschino cherries on Hickory Hill Principal Monica Thompson.
Hickory Hill Principal Sundae 6

Hickory Hill Huskies created a Principal Sundae to celebrate money raised and time spent reading during a Read-a-Thon. Principal Monica Thompson let kids cover her in ice cream, chocolate sauce, caramel, strawberry sauce, whipped cream, marshmallows, sprinkles, and cherries.
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert