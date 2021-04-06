 Skip to main content
Photos: Hickory Hill students raise more than $3,000 for Nebraska Humane Society
Photos: Hickory Hill students raise more than $3,000 for Nebraska Humane Society

Before Papillion La Vista Community Schools’ Spring Break, students at Hickory Hill Elementary School raised over $3,000 to donate to the Nebraska Humane Society. Hickory Hill fifth grade teacher Emily Boisseree arranged a Penny War drive as a community outreach opportunity for the school.
