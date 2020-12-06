 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photos: Local church donates pies, placemats to Hillcrest Shadow Lake
0 comments

Photos: Local church donates pies, placemats to Hillcrest Shadow Lake

  • 0
PT Pie Donation 1.jpg

On Nov. 20, St. Paul's United Methodist Church donated 50 pies for team members and 100 Thanksgiving placemats for residents at Hillcrest Shadow Lake.
PT Pie Donation 2.jpg

On Nov. 20, St. Paul's United Methodist Church donated 50 pies for team members and 100 Thanksgiving placemats for residents at Hillcrest Shadow Lake.
PT Pie Donation 3.jpg

On Nov. 20, St. Paul's United Methodist Church donated 50 pies for team members and 100 Thanksgiving placemats for residents at Hillcrest Shadow Lake.
PT Pie Donation 4.jpg

On Nov. 20, St. Paul's United Methodist Church donated 50 pies for team members and 100 Thanksgiving placemats for residents at Hillcrest Shadow Lake.
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert