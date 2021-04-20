 Skip to main content
Photos: Papillion La Vista South High School Prom
Photos: Papillion La Vista South High School Prom

The Papillion La Vista South High School prom was held at Foundation Field on April 3.
Papillion La Vista South High School students play games during the 2021 prom, held at Foundation Field on April 3.
Papillion La Vista South High School students play games during the 2021 prom, held at Foundation Field on April 3.
The Papillion La Vista South High School 2021 Prom Court (from left to right): Princess Kaelyn Panko and Prince TJ Stanek; King Jackson Trout and Queen Breckyn Moore.
