 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTOS: Papillion's National Night Out
0 comments

PHOTOS: Papillion's National Night Out

  • 0
Papillion PD Night Out ATV

Luna, the dog, checks out the bells and whistles of a Papillion Police Department ATV during Papillion’s National Night Out at City Park on Tuesday. Luna gets instruction from Papillion Police Sgt. Katherine Mattern and guardian Cassie Buckner. National Night Out provides an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Papillion PD Night Out SUV

Dharini Ramasamy, 12, and her dad, Venkatesh, check out all the high-tech crimefighting gizmos in a Papillion Police SUV as Sgt. Katherine Mattern looks on from afar. The Ramasamy family joined the Papillion Police and hundreds of others for Papillion’s National Night Out Tuesday at City Park. The annual event seeks to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement, inspiring a sense of community.
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert