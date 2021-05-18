 Skip to main content
Photos: PLVCS students bring 'Pick Me Up' treats to staff
Students at the Papillion La Vista Community Schools’ Young Adult Transition Program have played an important role in district-wide staff recognition recently. YATP students are working hard assembling and delivering treats that are featured in the staff “Pick Me Ups,” which are small gestures of gratitude to thank PLCS staff for their hard work throughout the challenges of the 2020-2021 school year.

