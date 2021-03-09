 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photos: Read Across America at Springfield Elementary School
0 comments

Photos: Read Across America at Springfield Elementary School

  • 0
20210310_pt_sap_read2

Lori Barry’s first grade class was one of several at Springfield Elementary School that celebrated reading on March 2 for national Read Across America Day. They had guest readers (in person from the district and Zooming from outside the district). They also made some crafts.
20210310_pt_sap_read1

Laura Krallman’s kindergarten class was one of several at Springfield Elementary School that celebrated reading on March 2 for national Read Across America Day. They had guest readers (in person from the district and Zooming from outside the district). They also made some crafts.
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert